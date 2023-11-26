The Air Force Falcons (5-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Air Force vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV: ESPN+

Air Force Stats Insights

This season, the Falcons have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Coyotes' opponents have made.

Air Force has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Falcons are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes sit at eighth.

The 67.4 points per game the Falcons put up are the same as the Coyotes allow.

Air Force has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Air Force put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 62.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.

The Falcons ceded 65.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.8 in road games.

Air Force averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

