The Air Force Falcons (5-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Air Force vs. South Dakota Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Air Force Stats Insights

  • This season, the Falcons have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Coyotes' opponents have made.
  • Air Force has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Falcons are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes sit at eighth.
  • The 67.4 points per game the Falcons put up are the same as the Coyotes allow.
  • Air Force has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Air Force Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Air Force put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 62.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.
  • The Falcons ceded 65.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.8 in road games.
  • Air Force averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 William & Mary W 80-71 Clune Arena
11/19/2023 Omaha W 58-56 Clune Arena
11/22/2023 VMI W 64-54 Clune Arena
11/26/2023 @ South Dakota - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Portland - Chiles Center
12/9/2023 Eastern Washington - Clune Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.