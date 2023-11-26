How to Watch Air Force vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (5-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the South Dakota Coyotes (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Air Force vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Air Force Stats Insights
- This season, the Falcons have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Coyotes' opponents have made.
- Air Force has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 278th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes sit at eighth.
- The 67.4 points per game the Falcons put up are the same as the Coyotes allow.
- Air Force has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Air Force put up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 62.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.
- The Falcons ceded 65.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.8 in road games.
- Air Force averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (7.5 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|William & Mary
|W 80-71
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|Omaha
|W 58-56
|Clune Arena
|11/22/2023
|VMI
|W 64-54
|Clune Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Portland
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Clune Arena
