Adam Trautman will be running routes against the best passing defense in the NFL when his Denver Broncos take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Trautman's 22 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 117 yards (13 per game) and one score so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Trautman and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trautman vs. the Browns

Trautman vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Browns have conceded a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.

The 143.7 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the best pass defense in the league this season.

The Browns' defense ranks first in the league by conceding 0.9 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (nine total passing TDs).

Watch Broncos vs Browns on Fubo!

Broncos Player Previews

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Trautman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trautman Receiving Insights

Trautman, in two of seven games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Trautman has been targeted on 22 of his team's 297 passing attempts this season (7.4% target share).

He has been targeted 22 times this season, averaging 5.3 yards per target.

Trautman has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With six red zone targets, Trautman has been on the receiving end of 12.8% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.