Saturday's college basketball slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the NC State Wolfpack.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers vs. Princeton Tigers

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
  • Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Indiana vs. Princeton

  • TV: FSW Live

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Tulane Green Wave

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
  • Location: George Town, Cayman Islands

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

  • TV: FloHoops

UMass Minutewomen vs. Maryland Terrapins

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
  • Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch UMass vs. Maryland

  • TV: FloHoops

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Lady Flames vs. No. 20 Louisville Cardinals

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center
  • Location: Katy, Texas

How to Watch Liberty vs. Louisville

No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 10 NC State Wolfpack

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
  • Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch Colorado vs. NC State

No. 23 Washington State Cougars vs. Green Bay Phoenix

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
  • Location: Cancún, Mexico

How to Watch Washington State vs. Green Bay

  • TV: FloHoops

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
  • Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

  • TV: WSN

No. 2 UCLA Bruins vs. Niagara Purple Eagles

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
  • Location: George Town, Cayman Islands

How to Watch UCLA vs. Niagara

  • TV: FloHoops

Little Rock Trojans vs. No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch Little Rock vs. Ole Miss

  • TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
  • Venue: Leonard E. Merrell Center
  • Location: Katy, Texas

How to Watch UAPB vs. Mississippi State

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.