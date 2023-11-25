Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Weld County, Colorado today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Weld County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mountain View High School at Greeley West High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on November 25

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Morgan High School at Platte Valley High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on November 25

Kersey, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Eaton High School at Greeley West High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on November 25

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eaton High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on November 25

Eaton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Greeley West High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 25

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Eaton High School