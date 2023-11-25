Week 13 MVFC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MVFC teams were in action for four games in the Week 13 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Sacramento State vs. North Dakota
Week 13 MVFC Results
Sacramento State 42 North Dakota 35
Sacramento State Leaders
- Passing: Kaiden Bennett (17-for-22, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Bennett (13 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Anderson Grover (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)
North Dakota Leaders
- Passing: Tommy Schuster (11-for-17, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Gaven Ziebarth (18 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Bo Belquist (6 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|North Dakota
|Sacramento State
|358
|Total Yards
|456
|137
|Passing Yards
|212
|221
|Rushing Yards
|244
|1
|Turnovers
|0
