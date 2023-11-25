Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 25?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Valeri Nichushkin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Nichushkin stats and insights
- Nichushkin has scored in eight of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Nichushkin has scored five goals on the power play.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Nichushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|27:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|19:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|23:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|23:06
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|21:46
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|21:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 7-0
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
