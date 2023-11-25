Ryan Johansen will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Does a wager on Johansen intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ryan Johansen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 15:22 on the ice per game.

Johansen has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johansen has registered a point in a game five times this year over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In one of 19 games this year, Johansen has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Johansen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansen has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansen Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 68 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 3 7 Points 1 6 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

