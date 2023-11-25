When the Colorado Avalanche play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan Johansen score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johansen stats and insights

  • Johansen has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
  • Johansen averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:45 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:13 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:55 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:11 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.