Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 25?
When the Colorado Avalanche play the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan Johansen score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- Johansen has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
- Johansen averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:55
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 7-0
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
