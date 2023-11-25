Will Riley Tufte Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 25?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Riley Tufte light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Riley Tufte score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Tufte stats and insights
- Tufte has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Flames yet this season.
- Tufte has zero points on the power play.
- Tufte averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 68 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
