Drake, Butler, Week 13 Pioneer League Football Power Rankings
Which team is on top of the Pioneer League as we head into Week 13 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
Pioneer League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Drake
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th
- Last Game: W 13-9 vs Butler
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Butler
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th
- Last Game: L 13-9 vs Drake
3. Davidson
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
- Last Game: L 45-14 vs Dayton
4. St. Thomas (MN)
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th
- Last Game: W 16-10 vs Valparaiso
5. San Diego
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th
- Last Game: W 47-20 vs Stetson
6. Morehead State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th
- Last Game: L 31-27 vs Presbyterian
7. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th
- Last Game: L 16-10 vs St. Thomas (MN)
8. Presbyterian
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th
- Last Game: W 31-27 vs Morehead State
9. Marist
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th
- Last Game: L 38-21 vs Bucknell
10. Dayton
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 1-7
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th
- Last Game: W 45-14 vs Davidson
11. Stetson
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th
- Last Game: L 47-20 vs San Diego
