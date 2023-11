Pac-12 teams will take the court across six games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Colorado Buffaloes squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Colorado Buffaloes vs. NC State Wolfpack 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Washington State Cougars vs. Green Bay Phoenix 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 FloHoops UCLA Bruins vs. Niagara Purple Eagles 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 FloHoops Washington Huskies vs. Air Force Falcons 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - California Golden Bears at Texas A&M Aggies 5:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - High Point Panthers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 5:45 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

