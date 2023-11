MWC teams will be in action across seven games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the San Diego Toreros taking on the UNLV Rebels at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Central Arkansas Sugar Bears vs. Nevada Wolf Pack 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - San Jose State Spartans vs. Winthrop Eagles 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Pennsylvania Quakers at San Diego State Aztecs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Washington Huskies vs. Air Force Falcons 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - San Diego Toreros at UNLV Rebels 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Boise State Broncos vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 9:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!