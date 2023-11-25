Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Larimer County, Colorado today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mountain View High School at Greeley West High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on November 25

9:00 AM MT on November 25 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on November 25

10:00 AM MT on November 25 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Eaton High School