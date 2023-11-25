The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

MacDermid has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Flames.

MacDermid has no points on the power play.

MacDermid's shooting percentage is 50.0%, and he averages 0.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1 10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

