Will Jonathan Drouin Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 25?
Should you wager on Jonathan Drouin to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Drouin stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 68 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Drouin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|13:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:57
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:06
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 7-0
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
