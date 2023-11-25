Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 25?
Can we expect Joel Kiviranta finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Kiviranta stats and insights
- Kiviranta has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
- Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.
- Kiviranta averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 68 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
