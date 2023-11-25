Can we expect Joel Kiviranta finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

  • Kiviranta has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.
  • Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.
  • Kiviranta averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 68 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

