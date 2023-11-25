High school basketball action in El Paso County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sand Creek High School at Canon City High School

Game Time: 8:00 AM MT on November 25

8:00 AM MT on November 25 Location: Canon City, CO

Canon City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Manitou Springs High School at Pueblo East High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on November 25

9:00 AM MT on November 25 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesa Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School