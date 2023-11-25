If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Douglas County, Colorado this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Cheyenne County
  • Larimer County
  • Arapahoe County
  • Montezuma County
  • Adams County
  • Garfield County
  • Jefferson County
  • Teller County
  • Delta County
  • Phillips County

    • Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Lutheran High School at Green Mountain High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 25
    • Location: Lakewood, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.