Saturday's contest that pits the Denver Pioneers (1-3) against the South Alabama Jaguars (3-2) at Magness Arena has a projected final score of 70-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Denver, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Pioneers suffered a 90-84 loss to Central Arkansas.

Denver vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Denver vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 70, South Alabama 60

Denver Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pioneers were outscored by 4.5 points per game last season (posting 65.6 points per game, 164th in college basketball, while allowing 70.1 per outing, 307th in college basketball) and had a -134 scoring differential.

Denver's offense was worse in Summit action last year, tallying 64.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.6 PPG.

The Pioneers scored 69.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.0 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (61.5).

In 2022-23, Denver surrendered 68.9 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 71.6.

