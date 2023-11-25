Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Denver County, Colorado? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
D'Evelyn High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on November 25
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on November 25
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
