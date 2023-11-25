The Utah Utes (7-4) host the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Colorado is a 22.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 50.5 for the game.

Utah ranks 85th in total offense this year (362.6 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 362.6 yards allowed per game. Colorado's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 464.6 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst. On offense, it ranks 77th with 372.8 total yards per contest.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Utah vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Utah -22.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

Colorado Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Buffaloes are struggling of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 277.3 yards per game (-106-worst in college football) and giving up 436 (16th-worst).

In their past three games, the Buffaloes are putting up 21.3 points per game (-47-worst in college football), and conceding 38.7 per game (-102-worst).

Colorado is gaining 223.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (25th-worst in the country), and allowing 259.7 per game (-76-worst).

The Buffaloes are accumulating 53.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-121-worst in college football), and conceding 176.3 per game (-42-worst).

The Buffaloes have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their last three games.

In Colorado's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's ATS record is 6-4-1 this year.

The teams have hit the over in six of Colorado's 11 games with a set total.

Colorado has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

Colorado has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado with 3,230 yards on 298-of-431 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has run for 320 yards on 75 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 32 catches, totaling 260 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Anthony Hankerson has rushed for 303 yards on 73 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver leads his squad with 908 receiving yards on 68 catches with four touchdowns.

Travis Hunter has caught 49 passes and compiled 614 receiving yards (55.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has racked up 549 reciving yards (49.9 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

Jordan Domineck has collected five sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 10 TFL and 35 tackles.

Trevor Woods is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 53 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Hunter has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 24 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

