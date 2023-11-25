The Utah Utes (7-4) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Buffaloes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 52 points.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • City: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Colorado vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM Utah (-21.5) 52 -2000 +1000
FanDuel Utah (-21.5) 52.5 -2000 +980

Colorado vs. Utah Betting Trends

  • Colorado has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this year.
  • The Buffaloes have won their only game this year when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.
  • Utah has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Utes have not covered the spread when favored by 21.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

