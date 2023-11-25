Colorado vs. Utah: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Utah Utes (7-4) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Buffaloes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 52 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Colorado matchup.
Colorado vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-21.5)
|52
|-2000
|+1000
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Utah (-21.5)
|52.5
|-2000
|+980
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Memphis vs Temple
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
Colorado vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Colorado has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this year.
- The Buffaloes have won their only game this year when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.
- Utah has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Utes have not covered the spread when favored by 21.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.