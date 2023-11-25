The Utah Utes (7-4) and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

On defense, Utah has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by allowing only 312.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 85th (362.6 yards per game). Colorado has been struggling defensively, ranking sixth-worst with 35.9 points given up per game. It has been better on offense, regstering 29.2 points per contest (55th-ranked).

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Colorado vs. Utah Key Statistics

Colorado Utah 372.8 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.6 (88th) 464.6 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.8 (17th) 71.8 (132nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (39th) 301 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (110th) 10 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (84th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3,230 yards (293.6 yards per game) while completing 69.1% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Edwards, has carried the ball 75 times for 320 yards (29.1 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 32 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has run for 303 yards across 73 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has hauled in 908 receiving yards on 68 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Travis Hunter has 49 receptions (on 69 targets) for a total of 614 yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s 80 targets have resulted in 56 catches for 549 yards and six touchdowns.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has 1,517 passing yards for Utah, completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 279 rushing yards (25.4 ypg) on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quinden Jackson, has carried the ball 132 times for 674 yards (61.3 per game), scoring four times.

Jaylon Glover has carried the ball 104 times for 406 yards (36.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele's leads his squad with 593 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 43 receptions (out of 72 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Money Parks has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 291 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mikey Matthews has been the target of 42 passes and racked up 27 receptions for 242 yards, an average of 22 yards per contest.

