The NC State Wolfpack (6-0) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0), who have won six straight as well. It starts at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colorado vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes average 35.9 more points per game (88.7) than the Wolfpack allow their opponents to score (52.8).

Colorado is 6-0 when it scores more than 52.8 points.

NC State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.7 points.

The 82.7 points per game the Wolfpack average are 20.5 more points than the Buffaloes allow (62.2).

NC State is 6-0 when scoring more than 62.2 points.

Colorado is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 82.7 points.

The Wolfpack are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (41%).

The Buffaloes' 52.7 shooting percentage from the field is 22.2 higher than the Wolfpack have conceded.

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG%

18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%

13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG% Frida Formann: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Tameiya Sadler: 7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 48.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Schedule