The Colorado State Rams (5-6) are 5.5-point favorites when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8) in an MWC matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The contest has a point total set at 54.5.

Colorado State ranks 72nd in scoring offense (26.3 points per game) and 102nd in scoring defense (29.8 points allowed per game) this season. Hawaii has been struggling on defense, ranking 20th-worst with 32.9 points given up per game. It has been more productive on offense, compiling 20.9 points per contest (108th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Colorado State vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado State -5.5 -110 -110 54.5 -105 -115 -225 +180

Looking to place a bet on Colorado State vs. Hawaii? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Colorado State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Rams' offense fail to produce, ranking -54-worst in the FBS in total yards (371.7 total yards per game). They rank 30th on the other side of the ball (311.3 total yards surrendered per game).

In terms of scoring offense, the Rams rank -37-worst with 22.3 points per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 80th by surrendering 21.0 points per game over their last three games.

Looking at Colorado State's last three games, it has put up 236.3 passing yards per game on offense (96th-ranked) and has surrendered 154.0 passing yards per game on defense (37th-ranked).

With 135.3 rushing yards per game on offense (-24-worst) and 157.3 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-8-worst) over the last three contests, the Rams have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

The Rams have no wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three games.

In its past three contests, Colorado State has gone over the total once.

Week 13 MWC Betting Trends

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State has gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Rams have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Colorado State games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (60%).

Colorado State has gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Colorado State has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Rams have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Bet on Colorado State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has recorded 3,143 yards (285.7 ypg) on 266-of-432 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Vann Schield, has carried the ball 90 times for 389 yards (35.4 per game), scoring three times.

Avery Morrow has been handed the ball 81 times this year and racked up 262 yards (23.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tory Horton's 950 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 124 times and has totaled 87 catches and seven touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has caught 59 passes for 739 yards (67.2 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Justus Ross-Simmons has been the target of 74 passes and compiled 42 receptions for 694 yards, an average of 63.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Mohamed Kamara has racked up 11.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 11.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

Colorado State's top-tackler, Jack Howell, has 85 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception this year.

Henry Blackburn has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 47 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.