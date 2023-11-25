The Colorado State Rams (5-6) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Hawaii matchup in this article.

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-5.5) 54.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-5.5) 54.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

Colorado State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Rams have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Hawaii is 3-7-1 ATS this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the MWC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

