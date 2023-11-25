Colorado State vs. Hawaii: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Colorado State Rams (5-6) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Hawaii matchup in this article.
Colorado State vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Colorado State vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-5.5)
|54.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-5.5)
|54.5
|-205
|+168
Colorado State vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- Colorado State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- The Rams have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Hawaii is 3-7-1 ATS this year.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the MWC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
