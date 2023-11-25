The Colorado State Rams (5-6) hit the road for an MWC clash against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Offensively, Colorado State ranks 73rd in the FBS with 26.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 102nd in points allowed (408.4 points allowed per contest). Hawaii is accumulating 340.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (99th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 382 total yards per contest (70th-ranked).

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Key Statistics

Colorado State Hawaii 397 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.4 (83rd) 408.4 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (100th) 91.5 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.8 (133rd) 305.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.6 (31st) 24 (129th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (123rd) 19 (24th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (104th)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has racked up 3,143 yards (285.7 ypg) on 266-of-432 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 389 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Avery Morrow has piled up 262 yards on 81 attempts, scoring two times.

Tory Horton has hauled in 87 receptions for 950 yards (86.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has hauled in 59 receptions totaling 739 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 42 receptions have turned into 694 yards and three touchdowns.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager leads Hawaii with 3,222 yards on 302-of-483 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions this season.

Landon Sims is his team's leading rusher with 54 carries for 219 yards, or 18.3 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Jordan Johnson has racked up 198 yards (on 34 carries).

Steven McBride has collected 57 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 942 (78.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 94 times and has eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has put together a 751-yard season so far with nine touchdowns. He's caught 76 passes on 117 targets.

Alex Perry's 40 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

