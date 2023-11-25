The Colorado State Rams are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 11:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Colorado State vs. Hawaii Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (54.5) Colorado State 30, Hawaii 25

Week 13 MWC Predictions

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rams a 69.2% chance to win.

The Rams are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 5.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Rams games so far this season, six have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 54.5 points, 1.5 higher than the average total in Colorado State games this season.

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rainbow Warriors based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 3-7-1 ATS this season.

When it has played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Hawaii is 2-5 against the spread.

Six of the Rainbow Warriors' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (54.5%).

The average total in Hawaii games this season is 0.3 more points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Rams vs. Rainbow Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado State 26.3 29.8 26.8 28.2 25.6 31.8 Hawaii 20.9 32.9 22.7 27.2 19.2 38.7

