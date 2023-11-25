The Colorado Avalanche (13-6) host the Calgary Flames (8-9-3) at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 25 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT, with both teams fresh off of a victory. The Avalanche are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild, while the Flames took down the Dallas Stars 7-4 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Flames Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-165) Flames (+140) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche are 12-6 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Colorado has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

In 11 of 19 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs Flames Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Flames Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 72 (3rd) Goals 61 (14th) 57 (12th) Goals Allowed 68 (25th) 15 (12th) Power Play Goals 8 (25th) 10 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.

Eight of Colorado's last 10 games went over.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche's 72 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Avalanche have allowed 57 goals (three per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +15.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.