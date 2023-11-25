Based on our computer model, the Arizona Wildcats will defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams match up at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Arizona State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (-10.5) Toss Up (49.5) Arizona 35, Arizona State 15

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Predictions

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Arizona vs. Arizona State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The Wildcats have covered the spread eight times in 10 games.

Arizona has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

This year, three of the Wildcats' 10 games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 49.5, 8.6 points fewer than the average total in Arizona games thus far this season.

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-4-1 ATS this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 10.5 points or more, the Sun Devils have a 4-2 record against the spread.

Sun Devils games have gone over the point total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The average total in Arizona State games this season is 2.3 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Sun Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 32.1 20.6 31.5 16.0 32.8 26.2 Arizona State 17.3 29.4 20.3 31.7 12.0 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.