Air Force vs. Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's contest at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has the Washington Huskies (5-0) squaring off against the Air Force Falcons (4-1) at 5:00 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Washington by a score of 68-63, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their last game on Friday, the Falcons secured a 54-51 victory against Hawaii.
Air Force vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Air Force vs. Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Washington 68, Air Force 63
Other MWC Predictions
Air Force Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (one).
Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins
- 54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 150) on November 24
- 65-63 at home over Denver (No. 199) on November 6
- 83-61 at home over Army (No. 324) on November 17
Air Force Leaders
- Madison Smith: 16.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Jayda McNabb: 7.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 41.4 FG%
- Milahnie Perry: 14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Keelie O'Hollaren: 13.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Taylor Britt: 4.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 32.1 FG%
Air Force Performance Insights
- The Falcons score 68.2 points per game (167th in college basketball) and allow 68.4 (251st in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.
