Two streaking squads hit the court when the Air Force Falcons (4-1) host the Washington Huskies (5-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Falcons are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Huskies, who have won five in a row.

Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Air Force vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 81.4 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 68.4 the Falcons give up to opponents.

Washington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.

Air Force's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.4 points.

The Falcons average 21.8 more points per game (68.2) than the Huskies allow (46.4).

When Air Force puts up more than 46.4 points, it is 4-1.

Washington has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.2 points.

This season the Falcons are shooting 38.0% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Huskies concede.

The Huskies make 47.7% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 16.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

16.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Jayda McNabb: 7.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 41.4 FG%

7.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 41.4 FG% Milahnie Perry: 14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Keelie O'Hollaren: 13.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

13.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Taylor Britt: 4.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 32.1 FG%

Air Force Schedule