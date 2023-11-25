How to Watch the Air Force vs. Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the Air Force Falcons (4-1) host the Washington Huskies (5-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Falcons are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Huskies, who have won five in a row.
Air Force Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Air Force vs. Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 81.4 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 68.4 the Falcons give up to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 68.4 points.
- Air Force's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.4 points.
- The Falcons average 21.8 more points per game (68.2) than the Huskies allow (46.4).
- When Air Force puts up more than 46.4 points, it is 4-1.
- Washington has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.2 points.
- This season the Falcons are shooting 38.0% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Huskies concede.
- The Huskies make 47.7% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Air Force Leaders
- Madison Smith: 16.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Jayda McNabb: 7.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 41.4 FG%
- Milahnie Perry: 14.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Keelie O'Hollaren: 13.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Taylor Britt: 4.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 32.1 FG%
Air Force Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Regis (CO)
|W 78-68
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|Army
|W 83-61
|Clune Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 54-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/25/2023
|Washington
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/26/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/2/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Clune Arena
