Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Adams County, Colorado, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
D'Evelyn High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on November 25
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on November 25
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overland High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 25
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Aurora Central High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 25
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.