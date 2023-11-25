High school basketball is happening today in Adams County, Colorado, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

D'Evelyn High School at Gateway High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM MT on November 25

9:00 AM MT on November 25 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Gateway High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on November 25

10:00 AM MT on November 25 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Overland High School at Rangeview High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 25

1:00 PM MT on November 25 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Aurora Central High School