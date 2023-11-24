MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
Looking for information on the best bets in MWC action in Week 13? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Wyoming vs. Nevada matchup, and picking UNLV (-2.5) over San Jose State on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, as well as potential options to create a parlay bet, in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all MWC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 13 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: UNLV -2.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 8.4 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: New Mexico +6 vs. Utah State
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 2.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Fresno State -5.5 vs. San Diego State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 8.2 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Make your MWC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 13 MWC Total Bets
Over 41.5 - Wyoming vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - Air Force vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Total: 51.6 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Fresno State vs. San Diego State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs
- Projected Total: 49.5 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 13 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|UNLV
|9-2 (6-1 MWC)
|35.9 / 24.5
|426.9 / 383.4
|Air Force
|8-3 (5-2 MWC)
|28.4 / 17.1
|366.5 / 265.3
|Boise State
|6-5 (5-2 MWC)
|32.5 / 25.8
|439.6 / 386.1
|San Jose State
|6-5 (5-2 MWC)
|33.0 / 25.3
|398.3 / 349.5
|Fresno State
|8-3 (4-3 MWC)
|31.0 / 23.8
|381.8 / 382.4
|Wyoming
|7-4 (4-3 MWC)
|24.6 / 24.5
|317.1 / 374.7
|Colorado State
|5-6 (3-4 MWC)
|26.3 / 29.8
|397.0 / 408.4
|Utah State
|5-6 (3-4 MWC)
|33.2 / 33.2
|441.5 / 404.4
|New Mexico
|4-7 (2-5 MWC)
|26.0 / 34.3
|398.9 / 399.2
|Hawaii
|4-8 (2-5 MWC)
|20.9 / 32.9
|340.4 / 382.0
|Nevada
|2-9 (2-5 MWC)
|18.4 / 32.6
|309.0 / 445.7
|San Diego State
|3-8 (1-6 MWC)
|19.4 / 27.5
|317.1 / 411.9
Watch MWC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.