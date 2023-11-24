The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) on November 24, 2023.

Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).

In games Golden State shoots higher than 49.5% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Warriors are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 23rd.

The Warriors score 9.2 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Spurs give up (123.1).

When Golden State scores more than 123.1 points, it is 2-0.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Warriors have allowed to their opponents.

This season, San Antonio has a 3-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.

The Spurs score an average of 109.7 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 114.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors are putting up 110 points per game at home. In away games, they are faring better on offense, averaging 117.9 points per contest.

Defensively Golden State has been worse in home games this season, allowing 115.1 points per game, compared to 113.1 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Warriors are draining 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (14) than in away games (14.3). They also sport a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to away from home (37.1%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Spurs are averaging more points at home (112.6 per game) than on the road (105.5). And they are conceding less at home (120.9) than away (126.5).

At home San Antonio is conceding 120.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is on the road (126.5).

The Spurs collect 2.4 more assists per game at home (29.7) than on the road (27.3).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gary Payton II Questionable Foot

Spurs Injuries