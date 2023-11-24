The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Johansen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

  • Johansen has scored in five of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
  • On the power play, Johansen has accumulated four goals and one assist.
  • Johansen's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:13 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:55 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:11 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

