Friday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Houston Rockets (7-6) and the Denver Nuggets (10-5) at Toyota Center features the Rockets' Alperen Sengun and the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic as players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, ALT

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets dropped their most recent game to the Magic, 124-119, on Wednesday. Jokic starred with 30 points, plus 13 boards and 12 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 30 13 12 3 2 1 Michael Porter Jr. 25 2 0 1 0 5 Aaron Gordon 15 10 1 2 0 1

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's averages for the season are 27.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists, making 57.9% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 13.9 points, 7.2 boards and 3.9 assists, making 52.1% of his shots from the field.

Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 17.1 points, 7.8 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nuggets get 11.6 points, 2.0 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Reggie Jackson.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 10.2 points, 1.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 28.2 13.8 9.7 1.4 0.9 1.3 Aaron Gordon 14.9 8.7 4.5 1.2 0.8 0.7 Michael Porter Jr. 20.3 7.7 1.0 0.4 0.9 3.5 Reggie Jackson 13.9 2.1 4.0 0.7 0.3 1.7 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 10.4 1.7 3.3 1.1 0.4 1.7

