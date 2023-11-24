Player props are listed for Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun, among others, when the Denver Nuggets visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Friday's points prop bet for Jokic is 29.5 points. That's 2.0 more than his season average of 27.5.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (13.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 8.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -156) 0.5 (Over: -128)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.9 points per game this season, 0.6 less than his points prop on Friday.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Gordon's assists average -- 3.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +128)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 17.1 points per game are 0.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He averages 1.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Porter has hit three three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +100)

The 19.5-point over/under for Sengun on Friday is 0.7 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 8.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than Friday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -154) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Fred VanVleet's 16.5 points per game average is equal to Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).

VanVleet has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

