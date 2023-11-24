The Denver Nuggets (10-5) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Houston Rockets (7-6) on Friday, November 24 at Toyota Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets enter this game following a 124-119 loss to the Magic on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic scored 30 points in the Nuggets' loss, leading the team.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 16.3 2.6 7.4

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

