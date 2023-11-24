The Denver Nuggets (8-1), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Toyota Center, play the Houston Rockets (5-3). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is putting up 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest. He's also draining 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while averaging 0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Nuggets are receiving 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this season.

The Nuggets are receiving 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this season.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 19.3 points, 6.7 assists and 9 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet posts 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 37% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Green posts 17.7 points, 1.7 assists and 5 boards per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 11.3 points, 2 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks posts 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 53.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Nuggets 111.5 Points Avg. 116 106 Points Allowed Avg. 106 47.7% Field Goal % 50.7% 37.6% Three Point % 36.5%

