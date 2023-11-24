Nathan MacKinnon will be among those on the ice Friday when his Colorado Avalanche face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on MacKinnon's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 21:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

MacKinnon has a goal in six of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

MacKinnon has a point in 12 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points eight times.

In 10 of 18 games this season, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

MacKinnon's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of MacKinnon going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.8%.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 18 Games 3 23 Points 5 6 Goals 2 17 Assists 3

