The Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 64.4 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 64 the Buffaloes allow.

When it scores more than 64 points, Kentucky is 2-0.

Colorado's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 64.4 points.

The Buffaloes record 87.2 points per game, 21 more points than the 66.2 the Wildcats give up.

Colorado is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Kentucky is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 87.2 points.

This season the Buffaloes are shooting 51.4% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats' 37.6 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Buffaloes have given up.

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 70.9 FG%

18.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 70.9 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 13 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.8 FG%

13 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.8 FG% Frida Formann: 13.8 PTS, 2 STL, 46 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

13.8 PTS, 2 STL, 46 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Quay Miller: 9.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

9.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Tameiya Sadler: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Schedule