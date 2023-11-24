How to Watch the Colorado vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Colorado vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 64.4 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 64 the Buffaloes allow.
- When it scores more than 64 points, Kentucky is 2-0.
- Colorado's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 64.4 points.
- The Buffaloes record 87.2 points per game, 21 more points than the 66.2 the Wildcats give up.
- Colorado is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
- Kentucky is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 87.2 points.
- This season the Buffaloes are shooting 51.4% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats' 37.6 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Buffaloes have given up.
Colorado Leaders
- Aaronette Vonleh: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 70.9 FG%
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 13 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.8 FG%
- Frida Formann: 13.8 PTS, 2 STL, 46 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Quay Miller: 9.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Tameiya Sadler: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.8 FG%
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 86-75
|CU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|@ SMU
|W 84-69
|Moody Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 77-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|NC State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/28/2023
|Boston University
|-
|CU Events Center
