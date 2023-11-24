The Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN3
Colorado vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 64.4 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 64 the Buffaloes allow.
  • When it scores more than 64 points, Kentucky is 2-0.
  • Colorado's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 64.4 points.
  • The Buffaloes record 87.2 points per game, 21 more points than the 66.2 the Wildcats give up.
  • Colorado is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.2 points.
  • Kentucky is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 87.2 points.
  • This season the Buffaloes are shooting 51.4% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats' 37.6 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Buffaloes have given up.

Colorado Leaders

  • Aaronette Vonleh: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 70.9 FG%
  • Jaylyn Sherrod: 13 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.8 FG%
  • Frida Formann: 13.8 PTS, 2 STL, 46 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
  • Quay Miller: 9.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Tameiya Sadler: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.8 FG%

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Oklahoma State W 86-75 CU Events Center
11/18/2023 @ SMU W 84-69 Moody Coliseum
11/23/2023 Cincinnati W 77-60 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Kentucky - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 NC State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/28/2023 Boston University - CU Events Center

