Friday's contest that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) versus the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-59 in favor of Colorado, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Buffaloes earned a 77-60 win over Cincinnati.

Colorado vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Colorado vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 82, Kentucky 59

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

The Buffaloes have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 63) on November 18

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 92) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 103) on November 23

97-38 at home over Le Moyne (No. 261) on November 8

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 70.9 FG%

18.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 70.9 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.8 FG%

13.0 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.8 FG% Frida Formann: 13.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.0 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

13.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.0 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Quay Miller: 9.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

9.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Tameiya Sadler: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 44.8 FG%

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per game with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.2 points per game (14th in college basketball) and give up 64 per contest (190th in college basketball).

