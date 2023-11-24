There is high school football competition in Cheyenne County, Colorado this week, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cheyenne County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Cheyenne Wells High School at Stratton High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on November 24

12:00 PM MT on November 24 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Wells High School at Stratton High School