The Boise State Broncos (6-5) have an MWC matchup versus the Air Force Falcons (8-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Boise State vs. Air Force? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Boise State vs. Air Force?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boise State 29, Air Force 23

Boise State 29, Air Force 23 Boise State has won five of the six games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).

The Broncos have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Air Force will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Falcons have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +220 moneyline set for this game.

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Air Force (+7)



Air Force (+7) Boise State has four wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Air Force has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Boise State vs. Air Force matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Eight of Boise State's games this season have gone over Friday's total of 45.5 points.

This season, five of Air Force's games have ended with a score higher than 45.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.9 points per game, 15.4 points more than the total of 45.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.6 56 57 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.8 31.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 3-1-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 1-3-0 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 41.8 43.1 Implied Total AVG 27.1 26.4 28 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 3-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.