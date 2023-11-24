The Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Avalanche (12-6) at home on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-130) Wild (+105) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 64.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (11-6).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Colorado has a record of 10-5 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 56.5%.

Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 18 games this season.

Avalanche vs Wild Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Wild Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 69 (3rd) Goals 53 (26th) 55 (12th) Goals Allowed 68 (27th) 14 (12th) Power Play Goals 10 (22nd) 9 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (31st)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its last 10 games.

Eight of Colorado's last 10 contests went over.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche offense's 69 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Avalanche have conceded 55 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

The team has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +14 this season.

