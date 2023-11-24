In Arapahoe County, Colorado, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Chatfield Senior High School at Columbine High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 24

6:00 PM MT on November 24 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Ralston Valley High School at Cherry Creek High School