Will Andrew Cogliano Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 24?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Andrew Cogliano light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Cogliano stats and insights
- Cogliano has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- Cogliano has no points on the power play.
- Cogliano averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 42.9%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 68 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Cogliano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|10:07
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
