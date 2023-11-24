The Boise State Broncos (6-5) bring college football's eighth-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Air Force Falcons (8-3), who have the No. 7 rushing defense, on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Broncos are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 46.5 for the contest.

Boise State is totaling 32.5 points per game offensively this season (35th in the FBS), and is allowing 25.8 points per game (65th) on the defensive side of the ball. Air Force has been excelling on defense, giving up just 265.3 total yards per game (fourth-best). Offensively, it ranks 81st by accumulating 366.5 total yards per game.

Air Force vs. Boise State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise State vs Air Force Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -7 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -275 +220

Air Force Recent Performance

Offensively, the Falcons are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 326 yards per game (-81-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 338.3 (53rd-ranked).

The Falcons are putting up 14.3 points per game in their past three games (-102-worst in college football), and conceding 27 per game (-7-worst).

Air Force is gaining 92.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-122-worst in the nation), and allowing 189 (91st).

In their past three games, the Falcons have rushed for 233.3 yards per game (26th in college football), and conceded 149.3 on the ground (eighth-worst).

The Falcons are winless against the spread and 2-1 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Air Force has hit the over once.

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

Air Force has gone over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

This is the first time Air Force will play as an underdog this season.

Air Force has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +220 moneyline set for this game.

Air Force Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Emmanuel Michel, has carried the ball 163 times for 733 yards (66.6 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Jared Roznos has racked up 332 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Cade Harris has caught three passes and compiled 147 receiving yards (13.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Dane Kinamon's seven targets have resulted in five catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

PJ Ramsey has racked up 7.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording eight TFL and 22 tackles.

Alec Mock, Air Force's tackle leader, has 63 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Trey Taylor leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 51 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

