MWC foes match up when the Boise State Broncos (6-5) and the Air Force Falcons (8-3) play on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

Offensively, Boise State ranks 26th in the FBS with 439.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 83rd in total defense (386.1 yards allowed per contest). Air Force's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FBS with 17.1 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 28.4 points per game, which ranks 62nd.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on Fox Sports 1, read on.

Air Force vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Air Force vs. Boise State Key Statistics

Air Force Boise State 366.5 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.6 (27th) 265.3 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.1 (78th) 282.1 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.9 (8th) 84.5 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.7 (61st) 16 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (75th) 11 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (61st)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 163 times for 733 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Jared Roznos' 332 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 11 catches on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has totaled 147 receiving yards (13.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Dane Kinamon has racked up 126 reciving yards (11.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has 1,298 passing yards for Boise State, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 319 rushing yards (29 ypg) on 62 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 169 times for a team-high 1,006 yards (91.5 per game) with 12 scores. He has also caught 32 passes for 419 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

George Holani has been handed the ball 80 times this year and racked up 478 yards (43.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's team-high 873 yards as a receiver have come on 47 receptions (out of 88 targets) with five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens has a total of 269 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring one touchdown.

